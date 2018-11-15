Coming home to Copper: Resort’s opening weekend has music, giveaways, more

Though Copper Mountain Resort has had lift issues recently, the mountain is finally opening to the public when the Super Bee chairlift starts turning at 9 a.m. Friday. A full weekend of music, giveaways and other events is planned to commemorate the occasion.

Each morning the Welcome Home Squad will be wandering around Copper with burritos, pastries, hot chocolate and coffee from 8-10 a.m. Two-for-one Rocky Mountain Coaster rides and a mini 10 Barrel Brewing pop-up pub will be available all day long during the festivities. Friday and Saturday attendees can receive a "Pray for Snow" candle with the purchase of a beer at Ten Mile Tavern. In addition to the happenings listed below, there will be raffle drawings Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. for swag like skis, snowboards and a moonlight dinner for two. Tickets can be acquired at Copper tents.

friday

Before the Super Bee begins operating, at 8:45 a.m. 96-year-old Copper local Frank Walter will kick off the celebration and press the button to fire up the lift.

At the East Village, DJ Landry will be playing tunes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Chris Bauer Trio will take the stage from 1-3 p.m.

SATURDAY

DJ Rude Boi takes over music duties from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. before Super Bee opens at 8:30 a.m. Alma's Split Window will perform their international sound at the East Village from 1:30–3:30 p.m.

The Woodward Barn Bash will also be happening with free sessions for the first 500 visitors when doors open at 11:30 a.m. The indoor action sports complex will have live music from the Frisco Funk Collective at 1:30 p.m. followed by DJ Landry at 4 p.m.

After guests enjoy the music they can participate in giveaways, the Woodward Bowl Pro Skate Demo, the Open Expression Session and receive pro athlete autographs.

At 6:30 p.m. is Copper Mountain Resort's premiere of the snowboarding movie "YES, it's Been 10 Years" presented by YES Snowboards and Zeal Optics.

SUNDAY

DJ Rude Boi returns at 8 a.m. and will keep the music going until 1 p.m. The Super Bee lift starts up again at 8:30 a.m., but be sure to head down to the East Village in time for Denver-based DeVotchKa's performance from 1:30–3 p.m.

The fun continues at Woodward with $10 sessions and pro athlete autograph signings.