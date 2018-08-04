Edmonton Symphony Orchestra clarinetist to play Feb. 4 in Breckenridge
August 4, 2018
The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's principal clarinetist is coming Feb. 4 to Colorado Mountain College-Breckenridge's Finkel Auditorium.
Doors open at 3 p.m. for an artist exhibition. The concert begins an hour later. Julianne Scott will be accompanied in the performance, sponsored by the Summit Music and Arts, by SMA's artist-in-residence and pianist Len Rhodes.
The program will feature favorites from primarily English, French and American composers, with much of the repertoire specially arranged by Rhodes, according to a news release. Tickets are $20 in advance at SummitMusicAndArts.org or by calling 970-398-5788, or $25 at the door. Students under age 18 are free.
Trending In: Events
- Summit Spirits: What is the difference between a ghost and a spirit?
- Annual Main Street Art Festival returns to Breck
- Hike leads kids along fairy forest trail in Breckenridge
- LAPS K94K brings wagging tails to Frisco on Saturday
- The Summit Hiker: A Colorado Hike on the Flower Valley/Upper Straight Creek Trails
Trending Sitewide
- Wildfire smoke in Summit County and the rest of Colorado is toxic and unprecedented
- Manner of death released in Hannah Taylor accident
- Flows on Colorado River increase dramatically as reservoirs release water
- Suspect in Breckenridge assault in July identified as 23-year-old Charles J. Moser
- May brings mixed results for sales in Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon