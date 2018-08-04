Edmonton Symphony Orchestra clarinetist to play Feb. 4 in Breckenridge

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's principal clarinetist is coming Feb. 4 to Colorado Mountain College-Breckenridge's Finkel Auditorium.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for an artist exhibition. The concert begins an hour later. Julianne Scott will be accompanied in the performance, sponsored by the Summit Music and Arts, by SMA's artist-in-residence and pianist Len Rhodes.

The program will feature favorites from primarily English, French and American composers, with much of the repertoire specially arranged by Rhodes, according to a news release. Tickets are $20 in advance at SummitMusicAndArts.org or by calling 970-398-5788, or $25 at the door. Students under age 18 are free.