Frisco Free Family Fun Fair returns this weekend

The 13th Annual Frisco Free Family Fun Fair will return to town this Saturday, inviting residents and guests out to Frisco Adventure Park to enjoy a magic show, bouncy castle, face painting and tons of other family-friendly activities.

"For the 13th year, Frisco is hosting what I see as a last hurrah before school starts," said Vanessa Agee, Frisco's director of marketing and communication. "This free event is produced in partnership with Always Mountain Time, and the addition of Strider for Life race in 2015 really moved this event to a whole new level of fun and meaningful community involvement."

The race costs $10 and kids need their own pedal-less bike and helmet to participate.

Along with the race, the event will also include the Cave of Confusion, a giant climbing wall, quad bungee jumper, inflatable slide and tons of snacks and treats for sale. There will also be a silent auction featuring items from local retail shops and restaurants, and Peppino's and LoLo Juice will be on-site selling pizza and juice. All of the proceeds will be donated to Flight For Life.

While the kids play, there will also be opportunities for parents to learn more about after-school activities such as dance, karate, sports and more in the area. For more information visit FriscoFreeFamilyFunFair.com.

The fair, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park.