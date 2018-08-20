Frisco Historic Park and Museum ends summer with three events

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum had 21 free history-oriented events from May through August. But before summer ends, the museum will have three more events, including two more lunchtime lectures and one hiking tour.

"This has been a particularly lovely summer with engaging lunchtime lectures and summer historic tours with great weather," said Frisco Museum manager Simone Belz in a statement.

This Wednesday at noon, the park will host a lunchtime lecture with Mike Kendrick on the history of the Climax Molybdenum Mine. Kendrick will present the case at the log chapel that 100 years later the mine still follows its forefather's footsteps by providing materials to improve the world.

The following week on Aug. 29, at the same time and place, Dr. Sandie Mather will share the history of the Dillon Reservoir for the lunchtime lecture.

The last summer event involves a hiking tour of Masontown at Mount Royal on Sept. 15. The moderate hike to the former mining camp is approximately 2 miles one way, with an elevation gain of 1,400 feet. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and layers, and be prepared for a variety of conditions. Dogs are prohibited. Call 970-668-3428 to reserve a space.

Visit FriscoHistoricPark.com for more information.