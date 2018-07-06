Hey, Spike! paints a portrait of father and son team

Like father, like son — pretty well sums up acclaimed master painter Gordon Brown and 21-year-old son Andrew.

Now growing into his own artistic career, Andrew Brown is featured at the Breckenridge Gallery.

Like his Colorado native father, Gordon Brown, who started with the Breckenridge Gallery back in 1983 at age 21, Andrew is following in his footsteps there.

Gordon, still a mainstay at Breckenridge Gallery, has a painting in the Denver Art Museum's permanent collection.

After studying under his father for a number of years, Andrew has found his own distinct style.

Working with oils and acrylics, Andrew Brown pushes the limits of what can be accomplished with mediums, creating depth, texture and authenticity in his pieces both abstract and representational.

Young Brown says he "utilizes layering and destruction; building up and knocking down paint to create vivid lines, striking depth and detailed texture."

Andrew hand-picks the richest pigments and mixes his own paint which, he explains, gives freedom to manipulate the properties of oil paint.

"Constantly growing and learning, Andrew Brown never limits himself to one process of painting, and aims to further experiment with various techniques in his craft," says Breckenridge Gallery owner Tina Rossi.

Founded in 1969, Breckenridge Gallery is Summit County's longest-running fine art gallery.

Rossi and Alex Kendall took over for long-time owners Gary and Janet Freese as they passed the torch in 2017.

Rossi worked for the Freeses for over seven years, helping manage the gallery and its collection. Kendall, a local photographer, joined Rossi to start a new chapter for the gallery.

While it will retain its well-known focus on fine art from the western U.S. and beyond, Rossi and Kendall are adding a fresh approach to the collection with more frequent special exhibits from the best in landscape, abstract, portrait, nature and wildlife artists.

"We hope you'll come see our recently renovated studio in the heart of downtown, upstairs at 124 S. Main St., our same location just across from Downstairs at Eric's."

The Rossi-Kendall team at Breckenridge Gallery has developed a working relationship with the Mountain Art Festivals and will have booths at two shows later this summer in Breckenridge.

This Independence Day weekend the festivals are staging the 35th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival through Sunday at the Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge, located on the Maggie Pond and Blue River, at South Main Street and Park Avenue.

The show features 100-plus juried fine artists selling their works in ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, photography, painting, wood, glass and sculpture.

In addition to artists, Hawk Quest will be on the Village Plaza with live birds of prey, including a bald eagle.

The artshow opens at 10 a.m. and runs 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, with Sunday open until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Miles F. Porter IV, nicknamed "Spike," a Coloradan since 1949, is an Army veteran, former hardrock miner, graduate of Adams State College, and a local since 1982. An award-winning investigative reporter, he and wife Mary E. Staby owned newspapers here for 20 years. Email your social info to milesfporteriv@aol.com