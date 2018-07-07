Hey Spike! profiles sculptor Kim Obrzut

"I speak with my hands, the clay becomes my voice," says Native American bronze sculptor Kim Obrzut of Arizona. "My work seeks to capture and symbolize the spirit of my Hopi culture — the oneness of us all, the beauty in harmony and the importance of nature and its gifts."

This conversation will come alive at the 35th Annual Breckenridge July Art Festival at the Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge, located on the Maggie Pond and Blue River, at South Main Street and Park Avenue.

The show features 100-plus juried fine artists selling their works in ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, photography, painting, wood, glass and sculpture.

The artshow opens at 10 a.m., and runs to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Obrzut started her art career as a child finding rocks in the washes in Arizona and painting figures, which her family still keeps today. She started sculpting her Hopi maidens over 30 years ago and says she "still has yet to scratch the surface of her cultural history."

"The Hopi Tribe of Northern Arizona is thousands of years old," she explains. "I have a lifetime to fully explain my people and their history. I know many of my collectors now understand more about the women and their powerful place in Hopi history."

Obrzut originally worked in the traditional scrape-and-smooth method Hopi potters have used for thousands of years. A degree from Northern Arizona University in fine arts, sculpture and bronze casting has developed into a higher level of personal satisfaction for her art.

Featured in many national magazine articles, Obrzut's works have been published in various books on Southwest art. She has won numerous awards in art and sculpture shows across the U.S. in Native and non-Native events.

She travels to several art shows across the U.S each year so she can personally meet her collectors and convey the stories of the Hopi people and her art in person.

Obrzut's website is KimObrzut.com.