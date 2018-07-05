Hey, Spike! serves up a social smorgasbord

Hey, Spike!

Big, bold, colorful splashes of paint define Roxborough Park artist Greg Dye's works.

"My art is a reflection of passion for the landscape, animals and people of the West," says Dye, who is among the juried fine artists at the 35th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival, July 6-8, at The Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station on the south end of town. "I am a self-taught artist and these thoughts and visions are purely my own. I start with a very small rough thumbnail sketch to get the composition right and then go directly to canvas. Once I know where the lighting is coming from, the rest is a playground of abstraction."

Using a palette knife Dye applies strokes of thick oil paint, one on top of the other.

"I do not think about it, I just react to the paint and the emotional energy within myself," he remarks.

After applying many layers of paint, new shapes, colors and images appear and a buffalo or rugged mountain landscape starts to emerge through the paint. Sometimes he'll add two or three colors onto the palette knife, just to see what happens.

By working in this wet-on-wet technique, Dye enjoys making new discoveries, having no set colors or details in mind, it could look many different ways.

"It's not a matter of looking right, it's a matter of feeling right," says Dye. "Each stroke of color is a journey and I embrace the mistakes to find the beauty and live in the moment of every painting created. My goal is to convey constant motion, spiritual energy and show absolute beauty in creating my own personal vision of Colorado and the Southwest."

Dye has been an artist and illustrator for over 25 years and lived in Colorado for most of his life. Before becoming a full-time artist, Dye was a freelance illustrator with clients such as IBM, Coors Light, Kodak International, McGraw-Hill Publishing and American Express.

You can meet Greg and see his work at the festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

The artist may be contacted at greg@gregdye.com or 303-502-7743.

Admission is free and the event is family friendly.

—Miles Porter IV