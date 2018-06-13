Home Cooking: When the heat is on, make these chilled soups

Summer has arrived early in Summit County and while that makes for perfect opportunities to head out for a hike or to the water for a SUP, after a day in the sun we'll want food that is cool and refreshing.

Summer cooking calls for dishes that can be made quickly without a lot of fuss, and most importantly, can incorporate fresh ingredients. This is why I love building a repertoire of chilled soups. My favorite is always the classic tomato gazpacho, which I featured in my last column. But I have to admit, this week's chilled beet and buttermilk soup is a close second. The beets are sweet, which the sour buttermilk balances perfectly. Chilled together, they are memorable.

Chilled soups come in all varieties, even chilled fruit soups, which I decided to throw in at the last minute. Of the four soups I've featured, the chilled blackberry apple soup is the most decadent, and certain to be a hit with your guests.

These chilled soups are a great place to start your summer explorations because they require little in time or effort. I made all the savory soups at the same time by roasting the carrots, broccoli and beets together on one baking sheet. That is all the cooking that was needed. The rest of the process was completed using a food processor.

Serve these simple soups with a side sandwich or a green salad and you won't feel the heat or exhausted from a carb-heavy meal.

You'll be seeing a lot more of these vegetable-forward, easy-to-assemble meals during the coming summer months. For the second year, I've subscribed to a Summit CSA share, which means that every Wednesday I'll pick up a bag of organic, fresh from the dirt, locally grown vegetables. My goal is to use these beautiful vegetables for inspiration as I head to the kitchen.

If you've subscribed to the CSA, or if you're simply interested in adding more fresh vegetable dishes to your meals this summer, I hope you'll follow this column every other Thursday in the Summit Daily.

Chilled Beet Buttermilk Soup

Ingredients

1 lb of beets (here's a helpful tip: you can either roast raw beets or use the cooked beets available in the produce section.)

1 ½ cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon fresh dill

1 medium cucumber (seeded) or a medium zucchini

Salt and pepper to taste

Chilled Roasted Carrot Soup

Ingredients

5-7 large carrots cut into chunks

1 ½ cups chopped tomatoes

1 medium seeded cucumbers

2 green onions chopped

1 avocado

1 tablespoon cilantro

1 tablespoon mint

1 squeeze lemon juice

1-2 glugs extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Almond milk or water to thin the soup if necessary

Chilled Broccoli and Avocado Buttermilk Soup

Ingredients

One head of broccoli chopped into chunks

1 Avocado

1 cup of yogurt

½-1 cup of buttermilk

1 clove of garlic

1 squeeze of lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for all three soups: Drizzle the beets, carrots and broccoli lightly with extra virgin olive oil, then roast for 20 minutes in a 420 degree Fahrenheit oven. After removing the vegetables, allow them to come to room temperature. (In the case of the beets, then remove the skin from the beets).

Add the roasted vegetables and remaining ingredients (except the liquid) to the bowl of a food processor. Turn on the food processor and gradually pour in the liquid until the soup reaches the desired consistency. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Chilled Blackberry Apple and Red Wine Soup

Ingredients:

1 pint of blackberries (frozen)

2 small red delicious apples (pears would also be delicious)

1 cup of plain yogurt

¼ cup red wine (I used a Shiraz)

¼ cup of almond milk

3-4 mint leaves

Place all into the bowl of a food processor and process until completely blended. This is delicious as an appetizer, a dessert or a very decadent smoothie.

Suzanne Anderson lives in Breckenridge.