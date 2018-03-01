Jayme Stone’s Folklife to perform concert, lead workshops at Breckenridge Nordic Center

Applause, the social fundraising group of the Breckenridge Music Festival, brings you an evening of dinner and music at the Breckenridge Nordic Center with Jayme Stone's Folklife, following a series of educational workshops led by Stone at the Summit Middle and High Schools. Applause invites the public to follow the bends and bayous through the deep river of song and story with this versatile group of musicians on vocals, banjo, fiddle and bass.

Two-time Juno-winning banjoist, composer and instigator, Stone makes music inspired by sounds from around the world — bridging folk, jazz and chamber music. His award-winning albums both defy and honor the banjo's long role in the world's music, turning historical connections into compelling sounds.

He has performed in festivals and venues around the world — from the Rockygrass Festival in Lyons and the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado to international performances, like the Toronto Jazz Festival in Canada and Glasgow's Celtic Connections Festival.

Stone's most recent album and project, "Jayme Stone's Folklife" (2017) blows the dust off of old songs and remakes them for modern ears. Think: Island spirituals, Creole calypsos and stomp-down Appalachian dance tunes.

NPR calls this newest project, "A fresh contemporary take on musical treasures," while George Strait has said it is "A truly inventive spin on some very old tunes."

While in Breckenridge, Stone and his group will also lead educational workshops and programs at Summit Middle and High School.

Stone's website says, "Our programs are participatory. Students, both 'regular folks' and musicians, will sing, stomp and experience the richness of traditional music. They'll also learn about the diversity and cultural heritage of American Roots music traditions."

At the Summit Schools, students will listen to and learn about field recordings, discover the banjo's West African roots and hear the group's world-class music performed live.

Tickets include a four-course dinner and drink service and can be purchased at BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com or by calling the BMF office at 970-453-9142.