LAPS K94K brings wagging tails to Frisco on Saturday

Cost: $30 for first dog and $15 for second dog. Pre-registration discount available, ends Aug. 3. Visit SummitLaps.org to register and for more info.

When: Saturday, Aug. 4. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and race starts at 9:15 a.m.

Lace up your shoes and leash your dogs for the League for Animals & People of the Summit's 28th annual K94K. The run and walk event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit, which has been providing financial aid to low-income families for veterinary bills and spay/neuter vouchers to county residents and workers since 1990.

"It's our biggest fundraiser. It has always been our biggest fundraiser," said L.A.P.S. president Sally Beerup. "We usually clear about $17,000 on it. It's good and most of it is pure profit."

Attendees can participate in a silent auction and flea market at Frisco's Historic Park from 8:15–10:30 a.m., where the race will start and end. Abbey's Coffee will provide bananas, donuts and coffee for breakfast in the morning and musician Randall McKinnon will close out the fundraiser with a concert.

If a 4K isn't enough exercise, new this year is Peak Yoga's doggie yoga from 8-11 a.m., with a 30-minute class beginning at 10:30.

"I've never seen doggie yoga before and I'm looking forward to it," Beerup said.

Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers based on gender and age, yet there are other contests to win for slower four-legged friends. Those who think their pooch does the best tricks, pulls off the latest fashions, looks like their owner or dances/sings better than others can enter the Mountain Mutt competition.

Recommended Stories For You

To make the race affordable, registration fees are per dog rather than per person. Each person will receive a T-shirt and goody bag for their first registered dog. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the race and silent auction go to L.A.P.S.

"If there's five people in a family and only one dog," said Beerup, "they can all be entertained, do something to socialize both themselves and their dogs."

The "P" in L.A.P.S. stands for people and one of the recognizable people of the organization is John Ring, husband of the late L.A.P.S. co-founder Nancy Ring. After becoming the director for the shelter from 1982, Nancy and others decided to start the spay and neutering program and transferred it to a standalone nonprofit. L.A.P.S. also assisted with approximately $14,000 in amenities toward the new shelter.

Nancy, the namesake of the street Nancy's Place where the shelter is located, passed away from cancer in 2010.

"It was her baby," John said. "She saw the need, put together a 501c3 and the rest they say is history … As usual, that lovely blue-eyed girl would figure out a solution."

John, a carpenter and contractor by trade, has been married to Nancy's since 1981 and assisted behind the scenes with L.A.P.S. during the early years. He could be frequently seen setting up cones to mark the racecourse or passing out water to runners.

Since then the all-volunteer facility has grown, allowing John to participate in the race more often. An average of 150 dogs attend the 4K.

John says that every year the well-organized race is its own little world and the epitome of living in a small town. "There's huge local contingent that has dogs and loves any excuse to get out."

According to Beerup, about 60 vouchers were given out when L.A.P.S. first started the program and last year 303 were awarded. As of the beginning of July the organization has already given out 169. Because of that success, L.A.P.S. has seen the shelter's euthanasia rate go from around 28 percent to less than 2 percent over the decades.

John won't be able to attend this year's event but he, and Nancy, will be there in spirit.

"A large degree of her life mission was to be a voice for the animals that didn't have voice," John said.

"She was an amazing, amazing, person," Beerup said.