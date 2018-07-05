NRO Raises $1,000 for FIRC

Last week, the National Repertory Orchestra and audience members raised $1,000 for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

Prior to the concert on June 27, CEO of the NRO Dave DePeters and FIRC executive director Tamara Drangstveit spoke to the audience about their partnership. DePeters began by stating how proud the NRO is to have partnered with FIRC for this concert.

"In one way or another, every person in Summit County is helped by FIRC. The work they do changes lives and since our motto is, 'Changing Lives Through Music,' they are the perfect partner," said DePeters. "As an educational organization, we are trying to convey that music can be an instrument for social change. What better way to do this than by partnering with an organization that makes such a difference in our community?"

Drangstveit followed by stating how appreciative FIRC was for the benefit concert.

"Not only is it rare for a nonprofit to raise funds for another nonprofit, but the NRO's understanding of how FIRC's work affects everyone who lives and plays in Summit County, from working families to those that enjoy the beautiful music NRO brings to our community, makes the partnership even more unique."

The NRO will hold one more benefit concert on Wednesday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center for Building Hope in memory of Patti Casey. The concert will feature Tchaikovsky's 4th, as well as music from Wagner and Mozart.

COMING UP

July is here and the NRO is offering something for everyone including fun family activities. This Saturday, follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Riverwalk Center and experience the Oscar-winning classic "The Wizard of Oz" on a giant HD screen as the National Repertory Orchestra performs the score live. Every scene of this movie's timeless enchantment is enriched with the unique glories of a live orchestra. This event is fun for all ages and there will be a costume contest with prizes, so make sure to come dressed as your favorite "Wizard of Oz" character. There will be two showings: a matinee performance at 11 a.m. and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a free family concert featuring Magic Circle Mime's, "The Listener," on Wednesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. This concert is a collaborative presentation by the National Repertory Orchestra and the Bravo! Vail Music Festival Department for family members of all ages. This concert will enlighten, engage and educate all who attend. "The Listener" takes you on a musical excursion teaching the young audience members about music, concerts and performances, and will be followed by an instrument petting zoo.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m., the National Repertory Orchestra covers Vivaldi's "Four Seasons." NRO fellow and assistant conductor Mark Alpizar leads the NRO string orchestra in one of the most-beloved and best-known pieces ever written. Coupling it with the Astor Piazzolla's homage to Vivaldi, "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," will give each piece a unique perspective, as if you are hearing them for the first time. A few days later, music director Carl Topilow will be accompanied by Tony Award winning singer, Debbie Gravitte, for the infamous, Topilow Pops! concert. This performance features a selection of popular music from the silver screen and Broadway, which are sure to get you humming and your toes tapping. This concert always sells out quickly, so make sure to get your tickets for it well before the performance on Friday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the full lineup of events and tickets, visit NROMusic.com or call 970-453-5825.

Katharine Allison is the NRO marketing fellow.