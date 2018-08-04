Osprey Walk brings raptors to Silverthorne

The Osprey Walk on Aug. 1 at North Pond in Silverthorne started out with a walk along the Blue River. Tom Davies from Colorado Parks and Wildlife had a birding scope trained on the Eagles Nest osprey platform. The Raptor Education Foundation brought along a great horned owl, American Kestrel, Swainson's hawk and a 3-year-old female bald eagle.

Each of the raptors is unable to fly or hunt due to injuries and will be kept at the Raptor Education Foundation. They currently have 29 raptors that they care for in captivity.