Photo essay: WAVE lights up the night sky in Breckenridge
June 2, 2018
The public art installations are illuminated in front of the darkened sky one-hour past sundown as visitors with camera phones swarm the Blue River Plaza in Breckenridge. The WAVE art festival, assembled by seven international artists from around the world, makes the town's public spaces into its canvas. The annual four-day festival concludes today, marking the last chance to interact with the light and sound exhibitions in Breckenridge.
