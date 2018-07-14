Photographer Patrick Whalen among 1st Silverthorne Fine Art Festival roster

Bringing "cerebral images captured with high resolution cameras" to the first Silverthorne Fine Art Festival this weekend, photographer Patrick Whalen is a veteran touring artist.

"They are printed on archival fine art paper and aluminum," explains Whalen. "Images are more about creating a mood or telling a story."

Whalen became interested in photography serving in the Air Force in the late '60s, and while in Vietnam he purchased a camera. In 1973 after being discharged from the Air Force he went back to college. While there he took a photography course for one semester. That was his only formal training.

Whalen set up his first darkroom in 1973. For over 40 years he did traditional film photography, and now does digital imaging.

He calls San Antonio, Florida home and for over 20 years has participated in juried art shows. He has done most of the big shows in the country and won many awards.

You can find Whalen and his photography at Silverthorne Fine Art Festival at North Pond Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more info see Whalen's website: PatrickWhalen.com