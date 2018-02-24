PHOTOS: Fire Hose Relay Race at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

On Friday morning, teams of five firefighters raced down the mountain holding onto a 50-foot fire hose while zipping around the slalom gates on High Noon run at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Exchanging heat-resistant fire boots for ski and snowboard boots, the firefighters from Colorado participated in the 12th annual Fire Hose Relay race, which is a fundraiser for the Burn Camps Program at The Children's Hospital of Colorado.

