PHOTOS: Fire Hose Relay Race at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
February 24, 2018
On Friday morning, teams of five firefighters raced down the mountain holding onto a 50-foot fire hose while zipping around the slalom gates on High Noon run at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Exchanging heat-resistant fire boots for ski and snowboard boots, the firefighters from Colorado participated in the 12th annual Fire Hose Relay race, which is a fundraiser for the Burn Camps Program at The Children's Hospital of Colorado.
See more photos of Friday's action online at SummitDaily.com.
Trending In: Events
Trending Sitewide
- Alterra reveals cost of new Ikon Pass, which includes unlimited access to Copper Mountain
- Summit’s most expensive house in January tops $3 million
- Summit County police blotter: Van driver caught with LSD hidden in bible
- Summit County sheriff says threat of school violence at ‘SHS’ likely connected to Ohio, not Colorado
- Former Leadville police chief Michael Leake sentenced to probation for gun-running scheme