Photos: LAPS K94K takes over Frisco Main Street Saturday
August 4, 2018
Over a hundred four-legged registrants with their owners lined up on Frisco's Main Street for the LAPS K94K on Saturday morning. The nonprofit, which provides financial assistance to low-income families and workers in Summit County for veterinary bills, held the 28th annual fundraiser under clear skies with dozens of dogs, including a few up for adoption, taking a well-earned rest following the race.
