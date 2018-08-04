 Photos: LAPS K94K takes over Frisco Main Street Saturday | SummitDaily.com

Over a hundred four-legged registrants with their owners lined up on Frisco's Main Street for the LAPS K94K on Saturday morning. The nonprofit, which provides financial assistance to low-income families and workers in Summit County for veterinary bills, held the 28th annual fundraiser under clear skies with dozens of dogs, including a few up for adoption, taking a well-earned rest following the race.