PHOTOS: Mardi Gras 4Paws Parade in Frisco

Dozens of four-legged costumed paradegoers walked along Frisco's Main Street with their owners on Saturday.

Despite the single-digit wind chill with snow falling sideways, the spirit of the Mardi Gras celebration remained strong.

Hosted by the League for Animals and People of the Summit, the Mardi Gras 4Paws Parade had a good turnout to benefit the nonprofit program for companion animals of low-income families living and working in Summit County. See more photos on SummitDaily.com.