Plan your Summit County weekend

Learn the Classics

Billie Keithley, Breckenridge Distillery's liquid chef, is taking it back to the 1860s and Prohibition to teach you how to make three classic drinks. A step-by-step demonstration of the Old Fashioned, Manhattan and the Bees Knees. Learn unique spins on these classic drinks to serve at your next get-together. The mixology demonstration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Breckenridge Distillery. There is a free shuttle that will take participants back into Breckenridge after the event. Tickets are $35 per person.

Mardi Gras Dog Parade

This Saturday, the town of Frisco will host the Mardi Gras 4Paws event, inspired by the Bacchus Parade in New Orleans, from 2-4:30 p.m. with its own version of Mardi Gras for our four-legged friends. Hosted by the town of Frisco, L.A.P.S. and The Lost Cajun restaurant, this event includes a costumed parade for dogs and their families. All proceeds will benefit L.A.P.S., which gives financial aid for vet bills for local animals in need. Registration begins at 2 p.m., when dogs and their humans will begin to converge on second Avenue between Main Street and the alley.

"Yappy Hour" will take place from 2-4:30 p.m. with live music and New Belgium beer, wine, coffee or hot chocolate to sip on. The Lost Cajun will donate delicious gumbo and beignets for attendees. Even those without dogs are invited to spectate; the parade full of colorful canines is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. with a costume contest at 3:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for dogs in costumes only, for a king and queen along with a full court of winners. Pre-registration online is $15 for the first dog. Registration includes dog treats, a Mardi Gras doggie bandana, beads and a token for either one bowl of gumbo or a drink of your choice. Each additional family dog you would like to register is only $5. You must pay the full registration for your first dog and then any additional family dogs are only $5. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race

Frisco is also hosting the 2nd annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race at the Frisco Nordic Center this Saturday. This race is the second race in the Summit Mountain Challenge Fat Bike Series. The race will start at 3 p.m. The course for the race is 8 miles long and there will be five different race categories; the top three racers in each category will receive an award. The award ceremony will take place immediately following the race on the back deck of the Nordic center. The five race categories include: Pro-Open Men, Amateur Men 18-39, Amateur Men 40+, Junior Boys 17 & Under and an open category for women.

The post-race party will take place at the Frisco Nordic Center and all racers will receive soup and a beer from Outer Range Brewery Co.

For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

50+ Winter Games

If you are over the age of 50 and want to participate in friendly competition, the 50+ Winter Games kick off this Sunday with events at Keystone Resort, Frisco Nordic Center and Summit County Community and Senior Center. New this year, there will also be two free ski racing clinics: one at Keystone Resort and one at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The Summit County 50+ Winter Games are in their 38th year and feature ice skating, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, hockey skills events and snowshoeing.

There will also be some lighthearted competition in the form of a snowball throw, and a chance to meet the other competitors at an opening night silent auction and carbo load pasta dinner.

The Summit County Senior Citizens (SCSC) group organizes the 50+ Winter Games to round out their winter recreation schedule and highlight their group's focus on wellness.

All proceeds from the 50+ Winter Games benefit SCSC. The games span from Feb. 11-13. For more information or to register, visit SummitSeniorCenter.com, call 970-668-2940 or email seniors@summitcountyco.gov.