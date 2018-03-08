Plan your Summit County weekend: Ice Castles finale, Breck Pride and annual Brewski

Afternoon Tea and Silent Auction

This Saturday, the Summit Historical Society will celebrate women's history month with an afternoon of tea, a fundraising silent auction and guest speakers sharing information about Victorianism and Baby Doe Tabor's story. The afternoon will begin with George Town Medley and mint chocolate kiss teas and delicacies from the Dusty Rose Tea Room of Georgetown. Tea Room owner, Jeannette Peterson, will talk about Victorianism to start the program. Featured speaker, Debra Faulkner, Brown Palace historian (bio below), will share Baby Doe Tabor's (Lizzie's) story. She will explain why Baby Doe is often misrepresented and misunderstood. She will portray Lizzie's sympathetic character in her later years, when she was destitute and living at the Matchless Mine in Leadville ("bag lady Baby Doe").

Ms. Faulkner will tell the story about how, in 2006, the Colorado History Group held a "Mock Trial of Baby Doe Tabor" as a fundraiser for the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame. She was charged with (among other things) homewrecking, child endangerment, and panhandling. Various well-known local historians comprised the defense and prosecution teams and portrayed the various historical witnesses (Horace, Augusta, Silver Dollar Tabor, a miner, a nun, etc.). The audience of nearly 600 served as the "jury" and, although no one could ever call Baby "innocent," she was found not guilty on all charges. This is the fourth year the Summit Historical Society has produced an event celebrating Women's History Month. The past few years have included displays of historical clothing, presentations by New York Times Best Selling Author Sandra Dallas, and PBS Chef and cookbook author, Christy Rost. This years event is adding a silent auction that will feature items donated by local community organizations and society members. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Dillon Community Church (371 LaBonte) in Dillon. Tickets are available at SummitHistorical.org.

Last chance to catch the ice castles

Winter has officially come to an end at the Dillon Ice Castles, and time is running out to see the winter spectacle. The castles will close for the season this Saturday, "due to weather," according to the Dillon Ice Castles website.

The popular attraction opened on Dec. 28 and features a life-sized castle complex made entirely of ice. In a press release, the Utah-based company claimed that Dillon Ice Castles had "tens of thousands" of visitors over the past nine weeks.

This is Ice Castles' first year in Dillon. In previous years, Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Steamboat have also hosted the winter attraction. The company, Ice Castles, LLC, has five other locations this year across the United States and Canada. Other host cities include Stillwater, Minnesota; Midway, Utah; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tickets are available for the rest of the week. They can be purchased in person at the ice castles, which are located at 120 Buffalo Street in Dillon, or at its website, IceCastles.com/Dillon. To close out the winter season at the ice castles, there will be a high-energy fire show. This will be a versatile and unique show using many different manipulation props including fire breathing, spinning, hula and more.

3rd annual Frisco Brewski

The third annual Frisco BrewSki will return to the Frisco Nordic Center (621 Recreation Way) on Saturday for an afternoon of costumed family fun and beer from Outer Range Brewing Co., Dillon Dam Brewery, Breckenridge Brewing and Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Co.

The skiing portion of the event will run from 2-4 p.m. starting at the Nordic center and its network of groomed trails. All skill abilities and ages are welcome, and costumes are highly encouraged. The after-party at the Nordic Center will start at 4 p.m. BrewSki isn't a timed race, and competitiveness is generally discouraged — except for the costume contest, which will feature prizes for best costume, hardest costume to ski in and more. Instead, teams of friends and family will have the chance to enjoy a ski tour through the woods with occasional stops for drinks and snacks.

"The costumes seem to get better each year," Frisco recreation programs coordinator Sara Skinner said in a news release.

Classic cross-country or skate skis are recommended for this event, but participants may also use AT equipment. The terrain at the Frisco Nordic Center varies from flat trails to decent-sized hills, and participants will be able to choose their own route.

Discounted rental skis for this event will be available for pick up starting at 1 p.m. the day of the event at the Frisco Nordic Center. Skis will be rented on a first-come, first-served basis with limited supplies available.

Advance registration is $30 per adult and $20 for youth 20 years old and younger. Day-of registration will be $35 per adult and $25 for youth and will be available at the Frisco Nordic Center starting at 1 p.m. Participants must register as a team of two to four people. The first 250 registered participants will receive a commemorative gift. Online registration is available at FriscoBrewSki.com or by calling 970-668-2558.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, whose members will help judge the costume contest. Frisco BrewSki is sponsored by the town of Frisco, Outer Range Brewing Co., Dillon Dam Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery, Upslope Brewing Company, the Frisco Nordic Center, the United States Forest Service and the Summit Daily News.

Paulaner Salvator Beer Festival

Main Street Station and Rocky Mountain Events will be hosting a Paulaner Spring Beer Festival & Biergarten in Breckenridge on March 10 from 2-6 p.m. Breckenridge's Main Street Station will turn into a mini-Munich with German hefe, lager, pilsner and salvator flowing all day. Funky Johnson will play live music from 2-5 p.m. in conjunction with the Breck Pride festivities.

Paulaner will have a beer ensemble, selling beers for $6 a glass. In true German style, attendees will be transported to Munich with local vendors surrounding Main Street Station, picnic tables and umbrellas while guests hold a lager in hand. Tickets and authentic Paulaner steins are available for purchase at Paulaner-Spring-Beer-Festival.EventBrite.com.

Join Quandary Grille for the Breckenridge Distillery & Breckenridge Brewery Quaffing Tournament. For more information, visit RockyMtnEvents.com.

The Rainbow Riot

As part of the Breck Pride Fest, the public is invited to participate in the Rainbow Riot, an on-mountain color run parade. Runners are asked to meet at The Overlook Restaurant (3412 County Road 751) at the top of Peak 9 for an afternoon of fun. The Rainbow Riot will start at noon on Saturday. DJ Simone Says will be spinning favorite dance hits. There will be free face painting and the EpicMix photo team on site to capture all the great memories. Following the color run there will be a "Tell Your Secrets: Secrets Faire" in partnership with Breck Pride Week, starting at 2 p.m. on the Arts District Campus. Audiences can tell their secrets and stories through embroidery, karaoke, dress-up, self-portraiture and more. Artists will work with participants to explore their own experiences of thinking outside the usual boundaries of gender and sexuality. Bring your favorite costume accessories and your sketchbook. The Secret Love Collective will host this secret-sharing session at the Robert Whyte House (127 S. Ridge St.).