Plan your Summit County weekend: Battle of the Bands, Save Our Snow, Soup For The Soul and Rocky Mountain Country Festival

Attendees at the Tri-County Battle of the Bands are going to get a little bit of everything this year. Maybe even during just one set.

The showdown, sponsored by the Summit Daily News, will feature four Colorado bands, and takes place this Saturday at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Performances begin at 6 p.m., with each group competing for a $750 cash prize.

Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefitting nonprofit Domus Pacis Family Respite. Here's a look at the bands — Yeah Naw, Split Window, Hollywood Farmers and Hobo Village — that made it past the voting stage and are slated to perform.

Yeah Naw is a two-piece group from Summit County. Although they've only been together a year under this moniker, they're hoping to set themselves apart from the competition with high energy and variety.

Dan Jones, guitarist and keyboardist for Yeah Naw, described the group's sound as "a bit jammy, electronic, funk, rock, sometimes a bit of heavy metal sprinkled in." The duo has mostly been playing open mic nights around Summit in their time together. They fill these sets with a loose arrangement of original songs. For the Battle of the Bands, Jones said they handpicked some of their favorites.

Split Window's website describes its sound as upbeat dance music, ranging in genre through reggae, blues, pop, classic rock "and much more." The South Park band will be representing Park County with a nine-piece ensemble, including a horn section.

Saam Golgoon, percussionist for Split Window, said that it's the unique size and flavor of the group's music that makes the band stand out. The framework of Split Window has existed for about six years, but its current iteration has been around for a little over one. Golgoon said the balance of the band's two vocalists, one male and one female, has been the core of the group.

The Hollywood Farmers Bandcamp page is littered with references to gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. According to Mathew Crumbley, the trio's upright bassman, this is representative of the group's sound.

Hollywood Farmers' array of sound will have to be condensed into a shorter set for the Battle of the Bands. Crumbley said they're prepared for the challenge, and looking forward to representing their hometown.

Hobo Village is a three-piece troupe of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area employees based in Summit Cove. They've been working together for about a year, playing a host of classic rock covers around Keystone.

For the Battle of the Bands, drummer Taylor Hutchinson said they're hoping to debut a few original tunes but stick to some familiar tracks as well.Hutchinson said the band was drawn to the competition because it was a benefit, similar to past philanthropic performances.

First annual Rocky Mountain Country Festival

Warren Station Center for the Arts at Keystone presents the first annual Rocky Mountain Country Fest. Organizers of the event said country music is a bit of a rarity in Summit County and thought the genre would be a great addition to the Warren Station 2018 winter lineup that has included events such as the national touring performance of Pinkalicious to concerts like G.Love and Special Sauce. Keystone Country Fest debuts on Friday, March 23, with country dance lessons for all levels from Summit's own Mike "Tex" DeGarie. Mike specializes in county western dancing, and will be able to help teach beginning dancers the basics and experienced dancers advanced steps. After dance lessons from Tex, put those new moves to the test while listening to the Twenty Hands High Band for the rest of the evening. Rocky Mountain Country Fest continues on Saturday night, where it is all about the music with three bands taking the stage. The Slingers will open the evening with their honky-tonk style, followed by Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams straight out of Denver. Both bands are local to Colorado. Saturday concludes with headliner Wylie and the Wild West. Wylie Gustafson is a singer-songwriter from Montana with 20 albums and four decades of performing, writing and recording under his belt. Wylie has matured into a dynamic talent, and has become one of the few authentic voices of the American West. For over the last 30 years, Gustafson and his band, The Wild West, have performed their refreshing blend of cowboy, western swing, old school country and yodeling music worldwide. They are hugely popular on the festival and theatre circuit. A Friday night only admission is $12, Saturday night only is $17 and the Country Fest Weekend Pass is $24. Tickets are available now at WarrenStation.com.

Summit native returns for Soup for the Soul

Los Angeles comedian Monte Montepare is no stranger to Summit County, and he will return to his old stomping ground this week to perform improv and serve as Master of Ceremonies for the annual Summit Community Care Clinic's Soup for the Soul fundraiser at the Keystone Conference Center.

Described as an upbeat storyteller with contagious energy, Montepare will perform at the Summit Community Care Clinic's Soup for the Soul fundraising event on Saturday. Now in its 11th year, Soup for the Soul supports the Care Clinic's efforts to provide health care to all members of Summit County, regardless of their ability to pay. Tickets are $70 per person. Find them online at SummitClinic.org or by calling 970-423-8839.

Montepare is three-time Moth StorySLAM Winner and a Moth GrandSLAM Champion, according to a news release. He is also a regular presenter at outdoor adventure festivals like the recent Ouray Ice Climbing Festival.

But he got his comedic start at Summit High School, making daily announcements over the intercom. Later, he went on to host Air Band, SHS's lip-sync competition and major social event of the year, for three years.

"It was my Summit County claim to fame," Montepare noted.

Montepare said his return to Summit County and gig with Soup for the Soul will certainly evoke some memories of his time here.

"My first ever high school dance was at the Keystone Conference Center," he said. "It was extremely awkward."

Montepare's storytelling ability and sense of humor were honed during his 10 years living "in the middle of nowhere Alaska," where near-death experiences with grizzly bears and unexpected tumbles into crevasses were almost daily occurrences. Montepare currently works as a stand-up comic in Los Angeles.

Women of Bill's Ranch Tour

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum will be celebrating Women's History Month with a free Women of Bill's Ranch tour on Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Museum staff will lead this historic tour of Frisco's Bill's Ranch community while focusing on the pioneering women of the area.

Bill's Ranch became Frisco's first subdivision and second-home development when William (Bill) Thomas wrote a letter to 100 Denver residents offering free land if they would build cabins there within one year. Walking tour participants will find out why Bill Thomas made the offer of free land to Denver residents and about the history of Bill's Ranch and the women who helped shape the area.

"Women pioneers of the west often seem to be left out of any discussion of history, so we take the opportunity during Women's History Month to talk in a meaningful way about the unique roles, contributions and hardships of these women," museum manager Simone Belz said in a news release.

Space on the tour is limited and fills up quickly. Advance registration is required and may be made by calling 970-668-3428. Participants should be prepared for unpredictable March weather and wear sturdy walking shoes and warm comfortable clothing. Dogs are not allowed on the tour.

Women's History Month had its origins in a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed a law authorizing and requesting the president to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982, as "Women's History Week." The tradition has continued throughout the years and has expanded to a month-long celebration of women's history.

Save Our Snow and DeMO dAY Event

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Arapahoe Basin's Mountain Goat Plaza there will be a tent village with vendors allowing participants to demo the latest ski and snowboard gear. For a $10 fee, attendees can demo gear from Never Summer Industries, Faction, Grass Sticks and Sego Ski Co. All proceeds from the event will benefit the High Country Conservation Center, Summit County's local resource center that provides awareness, education, appreciation and preservation of our environment.

The A-Basin Green Team and representatives from the HC3 will provide learn information about A-Basin's sustainability initiatives. To celebrate the day and the "Power To Save The Powder," other Colorado friends that practice sustainability in their businesses and products will be on site. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be live music from High Five in the plaza. Concluding the event is a raffle at 2:30 p.m. For more information on the annual Save Our Snow and Demo Day, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.