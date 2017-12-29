Plan your New Year’s weekend in Summit County

All Fired Up

The town of Breckenridge will be showcasing a fireworks display this Sunday for New Year's Eve. With clear skies the fireworks should be visible from most locations in downtown Breckenridge. The fireworks are set to start at 9 p.m. and are always a delightful display. There will also be a New Year's Eve torchlight parade, a long-standing tradition in Breckenridge. People employed in the Ski and Snowboard School carry torches from the top of Peak 9 down American to the Village. The torchlight parade on the slopes starts at 6 p.m. and is weather permitting. Copper Mountain Resort will host their own fireworks display on New Year's Eve starting at 10 p.m. Throughout the day, Copper Mountain will host numerous end-of-year activities, such as an open rail jam and live music by DJ Landry. Starting at 6 p.m. they will host a torchlight parade and children's glowstick pageant. For more information on New Year's firework displays, visit TownOfBreckenridge.com or CopperColorado.com.

NEW YEAR REVIVAL

Trout Steak Revival sits somewhere amidst a jumble of overlapping sub-genres: progressive bluegrass, mountain music, American roots music, jam grass and Colorado indie-grass. The Denver-based group of five consists of Travis McNamara on the banjo, Steve Foltz on the mandolin, Will Koster on dobro and guitar, Casey Houlihan on stand-up bass and Bevin Foley on the fiddle. In 2014, Trout Steak won the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition. To add another feather to their collective hat, the band won an Emmy for their soundtrack for Rocky Mountain PBS' "Great Ingredients," a documentary about local farms and small-scale food production. All of the band's members are lead vocalists, songwriters and instrumentalists exerting equal input and energy. The art of learning and mastering string instruments has been a shared journey — when the band was created, some of the members picked up instruments that they'd had no prior experience with. It's the band's High Country follies and frolics that inspire their music. Themes of home, love and positivity live inside of their songs, ranging from tap-your-foot-on-the-floor instrumental jigs to lyrical ballads about connecting to the landscape. This weekend, Trout Steak returns to Warren Station, playing a New Year's Eve show for the third consecutive year. Last year's show was a foot-stomping, hooting and hollering good time. This year shouldn't disappoint, especially with the band releasing a new album "Spirit To The Sea," which expands Trout Steak Revival's repertoire beyond Colorado bluegrass to a more diverse sound. The album was produced by Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters and is the second album that Pandolfi and Trout Steak Revival have worked on together. Pandolfi also produced the band's last album "Brighter Every Day." Catch a fresh Trout Steak set to kick off your new year. Tickets can be found at WarrenStation.com.

tribute to Chicago

On Saturday at the Riverwalk Center, Transit Authority will play a tribute set to the '70s group Chicago. Since performing their first shows together in the early spring of 2004, Transit Authority has become known throughout the country as the premier tribute band to the iconic group Chicago. This eight-piece ensemble creates an accurate musical salute to one of the best horn-driven rock bands to ever hit the stage. Transit Authority's mission is to recreate the excitement of the original Chicago's sound with every song. The night's proceeds will benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite whose mission is to provide families affected by cancer with a week of respite and peace in Summit County's High Country. For more information, visit DomusPacis.org. For tickets, visit BreckCreate.org. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.