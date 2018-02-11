Register for first annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands

Register to be part of the first annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands benefit hosted by the Summit Daily News and Domus Pacis Family Respite at the Riverwalk Center on March 24.

The winner of this event will receive the honors of "Best Band in the Tri-County," in addition to a $750 cash prize, professional photography session, story coverage in the Summit Daily, an in-studio interview and jam session with Krystal 93.

To register, go online to SummitDaily.com/BattleOfTheBands and complete the contest registration form, then click the submit button to enter your band into the contest.

Then ready your fans to begin voting online starting Feb. 26. The four bands with the most votes by March 9 will perform at the Tri-County Battle of the Bands. Only one will be crowned the Best Band in the Tri-County area!