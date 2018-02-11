Register for first annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands
February 11, 2018
Register to be part of the first annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands benefit hosted by the Summit Daily News and Domus Pacis Family Respite at the Riverwalk Center on March 24.
The winner of this event will receive the honors of "Best Band in the Tri-County," in addition to a $750 cash prize, professional photography session, story coverage in the Summit Daily, an in-studio interview and jam session with Krystal 93.
To register, go online to SummitDaily.com/BattleOfTheBands and complete the contest registration form, then click the submit button to enter your band into the contest.
Then ready your fans to begin voting online starting Feb. 26. The four bands with the most votes by March 9 will perform at the Tri-County Battle of the Bands. Only one will be crowned the Best Band in the Tri-County area!
Trending In: Events
Trending Sitewide
- Marijuana sales just topped annual liquor sales for the first time in Aspen
- Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard wins first American gold of Winter Olympics
- Man acquitted of both counts in Breckenridge sexual assault trial
- The Longevity Project | Part 2: How do Colorado’s long-lived mountain towns stack up to the rest of the world?
- Red’s ready: 17-year-old Silverthorne snowboarder sole American to qualify, goes for Olympic slopestyle medal Saturday, 6 p.m. MST