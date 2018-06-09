Safe Summer Kickoff takes place at Rainbow Park (photos)
June 9, 2018
On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of families and children turned out for the Safe Summer Kickoff event as it continues to grow bigger every year at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne. Local law enforcement and fire departments, including a Flight For Life helicopter, participated in the 18th annual event to teach kids to be safe and know how to use the educational tools for life-saving operations.
Trending In: Events
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge sides with residents who want heavy trucks off Tiger Road
- Summit County man dies in rafting accident near Buena Vista
- What’s the next step in Breckenridge workforce housing? The Block 11 Apartments
- Mountain lion euthanized after being discovered on Steamboat trail
- Boulder’s Mark Williams delightfully disrupting best-laid Democratic campaign plans