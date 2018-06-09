 Safe Summer Kickoff takes place at Rainbow Park (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Safe Summer Kickoff takes place at Rainbow Park (photos)

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of families and children turned out for the Safe Summer Kickoff event as it continues to grow bigger every year at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne. Local law enforcement and fire departments, including a Flight For Life helicopter, participated in the 18th annual event to teach kids to be safe and know how to use the educational tools for life-saving operations.