Silverthorne, Mountain Art Festivals partner for new show

The town of Silverthorne and Mountain Art Festivals are upping their games a notch with the first Silverthorne Fine Art Festival this weekend.

The Silverthorne Fine Art Festival is being staged at North Pond Park in Silverthorne at the base of the stunning Gore Range in Summit County.

Admission is free to the show, located at 100 Hamilton Creek Road, just off Colorado Highway 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"Silverthorne is working very hard to grow their arts and culture community with a new state-of-the-art Dillon Theatre Company facility and a newly appointed art committee," says Tina Cunningham, who, with father Dick, produce the longstanding — and nationally ranked — Mountain Art Festivals series in Breckenridge.

The Cunninghams' three Breckenridge art festivals are ranked in the top 100 fine artshows in the country.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring one of our high quality festivals to Silverthorne," says Dick Cunningham, also a touring photographer. "The show will feature fine artisans in 13 categories from across the country — and in some cases the world."

Recommended Stories For You

Among the artists featured are Yoram Gal, Jerry Locke, Jerry Bergin, TJ Thompson, Patrick Whalen, David Gonzales, Kimberly Reed, Doug Tomlinson and Angie Spears.

Following this weekend's Silverthorne show, and the recent July Breckenridge show, will be two other Breckenridge shows: the 17th Annual Main Street Art Festival set for the weekend of Aug. 2-4 and the 43rd Gathering at the Great Divide over Labor Day.

For more information visit MountainArtFestivals.com