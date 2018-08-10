Skateboarders mix with jazz musicians for jam session
August 10, 2018
Young athletes took to the skatepark at Breckenridge for a session with professional skateboarders and musicians on Friday. The event, put on by BreckCreate and the Breckenridge Recreation Department as part of the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, let youngsters get tips from the best and brightest in a casual environment. BIFA will continue through Aug. 19 with art installations and events throughout town. For more information visit BreckCreate.org/bifa.
Trending In: Events
- Breckenridge International Festival of Arts begins Friday, featuring musical performances, movies and a wooden troll
- Summit Spirits: What is the difference between a ghost and a spirit?
- Hike leads kids along fairy forest trail in Breckenridge
- Home Cooking: Dinner with late summer fruit
- Hiking near Breckenridge: Mayflower Gulch-Boston-Gold Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Bears are ransacking unsecured dumpsters in Summit County, and one resident has had enough
- New ‘Summit Bike Share’ launches in Breckenridge
- Trail runner who tumbled off Tenmile Range ridge and survived grateful for ‘mountain angels’
- Breckenridge pizzeria owner says ‘isolated’ failure to give veteran a discount led to online pans
- Frisco moves forward with $1.3 million peninsula improvement project