Skateboarders mix with jazz musicians for jam session

Young athletes took to the skatepark at Breckenridge for a session with professional skateboarders and musicians on Friday. The event, put on by BreckCreate and the Breckenridge Recreation Department as part of the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, let youngsters get tips from the best and brightest in a casual environment. BIFA will continue through Aug. 19 with art installations and events throughout town. For more information visit BreckCreate.org/bifa.