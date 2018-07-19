String Cheese Incident performs at Dillon Amphitheater
July 19, 2018
String Cheese Incident played two sold-out concerts at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday and Wednesday. The events were the first ticketed events at the amphitheater since undergoing a major renovation over the past year. Tickets sold out almost as quickly as they could be printed. For information on upcoming paid and free concerts, visit TownOfDillon.com.
