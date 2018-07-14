TJ Thompson’s inner voice leads to Silverthorne Fine Art Festival

Wrap your heads around these words art lovers: "Dimensional paintings in fractured frames."

That's how artist TJ Thompson describes his works.

"My art, whether it is a painting, a sculpture or a combination of the two, is my inner voice," he adds, "created in such a way so that others may see, feel and participate with me in the telling of the story."

Thompson is among the juried fine artists in the first Silverthorne Fine Art Festival this weekend.

Thompson's paintings are done on cradled birch panels. The background paintings are in an oil/acrylic combination and framed with wife Lori's "fractured frames" built from red cedar and ancient juniper.

The sculpture portion is hand-sculpted one at a time, no casting no duplications, the Thompsons stress.

TJ Thompson explains his process:

"Each piece is a one of a kind sculpture created using small pieces of an epoxy-based clay that adheres to the wood panel and to itself. The clay hardens within four hours so building up small pieces of clay I create a complete sculpture. Once the sculpture is hardened it is coated multiple times with a copper and zinc solution. This solution contains those metals and will patina (age itself) over time."

TJ and Lori Thompson live in Cortez, Colorado.