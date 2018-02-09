Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Mardi Gras 4Paws

Frisco, 2 p.m.

Frisco Copper Information Center, 300 E. Main St. A costumed Mardi Gras parade for four-legged friends and their owners. All proceeds benefit L.A.P.S. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

The Big Onions

Keystone, 2:30 p.m.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6. Self-proclaimed "home grown funk n' blues," The Big Onions hail from Frisco. No cover.

Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race

Frisco, 3 p.m.

Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way. The second race in the Summit Mountain Challenge Fat Bike Series. The course for the race is 8 miles long. There will be five different race categories, and the top three racers in each category will receive an award.

Pickleball Open House

Breckenridge, 3 p.m.

Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. A free pickleball open house. Check out the new tennis center, play pickleball with friends and meet our court sports staff. For more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com.

Tenmile Bluegrass Band

Breckenridge, 4 p.m.

Breckenridge Nordic Center, 9 Grandview Drive. The Tenmile Bluegrass Band will be playing happy hour. Free, no cover. Call 970-453-6855 for more information.

