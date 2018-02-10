Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Women's Ski Week Breckenridge, 9 a.m.

Breckenridge Ski Resort, 1599 Ski Hill Road. $75 lift tickets. Men and families welcome. Costumes and colorful outfits are encouraged. Free base layer yoga, Women's Ultimate 4 Lessons, Women & Wine events, a Women's Camp and more. Visit WomensSkiWeek.com to sign-up and see the full schedule.

50+ Winter Games

Frisco, 9 a.m.

300 E. Main St. The Summit County 50+ Winter Games are in their 38th year and feature ice skating, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, hockey skills events and snowshoeing. There will also be some lighthearted competition in the form of a snowball throw, and a chance to meet the other competitors at an opening night silent auction and carbo load pasta dinner and silent auction. All proceeds from the games benefit the Summit County Senior Citizens group. For more information or to register, please visit SummitSeniorCenter.com, call 970-668-2940 or email seniors@summitcountyco.gov. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Coffee + Songwriting

Recommended Stories For You

Breckenridge, 11:30 a.m.

136 S. Main St. Get a sounding board for different ideas and arrangements, connect with other musicians, and break through writer's block. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org, or call 970-453-3187.

Adventure Guided Snowshoe Tour

Breckenridge, noon

Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Ready for a winer adventure? Join our experienced guides for a three-hour exploration of historic mining remnants and rich wildlife habitat with spectacular views of the Tenmile Range. This is a moderately strenuous tour recommended for experienced snowshoers. The Adventure Tour is offered weekly on Wednesday and Sunday. Advance reservations recommended. Reserve online or call the Gold Run Nordic Center Front Desk at 970-547-7889. For more information, visit GoldRunNordic.com.

"Building the Wall"

Silverthorne, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 460 Blue River Parkway. Sixteen months after the inauguration of the 45th president, immigration round-up has led to American martial law. A terrifying examination of the power of fear, "Building the Wall" explores the meanings of citizenship, patriotism and terrorism in an ever-evolving present-day America. For more information, visit LakeDillonTheatre.org, or call 970-513-9386.

To view a full listing of today's events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/