Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Breck Ascent Series

Breckenridge, 6:15 a.m.

Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Second race of the Ascent Series. Each racer has the option of participating in a long course (includes ascents & descents) or short course (ascent only). Race divisions are broken into lightweight and heavyweight setups. Snowshoes, Nordic skis, telemark or AT setups are all permitted.

Read and Discuss: Blue Zones by Dan Buettner

Breckenridge, noon

Breckenridge Grand Vacations, 100 S. Main St. Bestselling author, longevity expert and National Geographic explorer Dan Buettner reports on health, fitness, diet and aging, drawing on his research from extraordinarily long-lived communities — Blue Zones — around the globe. For more information, visit BreckenridgeGrandVacations.com.

The Longevity Project Book Discussion

Breckenridge, 12:30 p.m.

South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St. Why do Summit County and other Colorado mountain communities have the highest life expectancy in the country? A lunchtime book discussion of Tony Buettner's "The Blue Zones: 9 Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who've Lived the Longest."

"Skiing Off to War: 10th Mountain Division in WWI"

Frisco, 3 p.m.

Historic Park Log Chapel, 120 Main Street. Explore the story of the 10th Mountain Division, which trained near Leadville, Colorado, from 1942-1944. Deployed to Italy, they pushed the German Army out, bringing about the end of the war in May 1945. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

"Landline." A Vans Snowboard Film & Benefit for Andy Schultz

Breckenridge, 8 p.m.

Breckenridge Film Festival, 103 S Harris St. Underground Snowboards and Breck Film Fest are proud to present Vans' "Landline," the brand's first-ever full-length snowboard film shot exclusively on Kodak 16mm film. All proceeds benefit Andy Schultz, who was severely injured while snowboarding. $5 gets you in, plus one beverage and one entry to win a Capita/Union splitboard set-up. Bring cash for more chances to win prizes all night. For more information, visit BreckFilmFest.org.

