Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Backcountry Skiing: Beyond the Groomed

Dillon, 9:30 a.m.

REI, 306 Dillon Ridge Road. A presentation on how to use the ski skills you have to make the transition to backcountry skiing. Discussion will include backcountry specific skills, necessary equipment and safety considerations to efficiently enjoy backcountry travel on skis.

Dog Skijoring Clinic

Frisco, 1 p.m.

The Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way. An introduction to skijoring. The clinic will focus on equipment, dog care, training, places to skijor, etc. Then the class will move outside to practice on the snow. It is $30 per class for Frisco Nordic Center season pass holders and $45 per class for non-season pass holders.

Jessie Mill Guided Snowshoe Tour

Breckenridge, 1 p.m.

Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Explore on of Breckenridge's iconic mining structures in the Golden Horseshoe — the Jessie Mill. Experienced guides highlight the rich mining history of the area as well as local wildlife. This two-hour snowshoe tour on gently rolling terrain is appropriate for families and children. The Jessie Mill Tour is offered weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Advance reservations recommended. Reserve online or call the Gold Run Nordic Center Front Desk at 970-547-7889. GoldRunNordic.com.

The Big Onions Play the Basin

Keystone, 2:30 p.m.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 US Hwy. 6. The Big Onions will play the 6th Alley Bar. Frisco's home-grown funk n' blues band entertains in the main lounge. For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.

Girl Power Hour Climbing

Breckenridge, 3 p.m.

Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Let's hear it for the girls! Have you ever wanted to climb and explore what the climbing wall has to offer? Do you want to share climbing with your close female friends? We've got the hour for you! Girl Power Hour is an opportunity for females to experience climbing in a supervised environment and to empower one another to crush it on the climbing wall. An instructor is present to answer questions, give belays and teach climbing tips and skills as needed. The best part? If you or your climbing partner do not have any climbing equipment of your own rental equipment is included in the $10 admission fee. The wall is closed to the public during this time. For more information, visitBreckenridgeRecreation.com, or call 970-453-1734.

