Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Coffee + Songwriting

Breckenridge, 11:30 a.m.

Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main Street. Get a sounding board for different ideas and arrangements, connect with other musicians and break through writer's block. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org, or call 970-453-3187.

Adventure Guided Snowshoe Tour

Breckenridge, noon

Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Join experienced guides for a three-hour exploration of historic mining remnants and rich wildlife habitat with spectacular views of the Ten Mile Range. This is a moderately strenuous tour recommended for experienced snowshoers. 970-547-7889.

Silverthorne Elementary Winter Carnival

Silverthorne, noon

Silverthorne Elementary School, 101 Hamilton Creek Road. The winter carnival's theme is "Nature and Mad Science," and is open to the community. Featuring food, fun happenings, a silent auction and plenty of games. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Breckenridge Bolts Hockey Game

Breckenridge, 1 p.m.

Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 0189 Boreas Pass Road. Breckenridge Bolts vs. Colorado Thunderbirds at Stephen C. West Ice Arena For more information, visitBreckenridgeRecreation.com, or call 970-547-9974.

The Swing Crew at Keystone Ski Resort

Keystone, 1 p.m.

Keystone Resort. Live music at The Last Lift Bar in the Mountain House Base Area. An interactive-acoustic-fun apres ski show. For more information, visit KeystoneResort.com.

