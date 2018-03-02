Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Snowshoe for the Cure

Frisco, 7:30 a.m.

The Frisco Nordic Center, 621 Recreation Way. Susan G. Komen Colorado has partnered with the town of Frisco's Nordic Center to continue the tradition of snowshoe fun and community spirit, which has raised over $1 million since its inception to fight breast cancer. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Ski With a Ranger Tour

Copper, 11 a.m.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, 201 Ten Mile Circle. One-hour, on-mountain tours with trained ski rangers, stopping periodically to discuss local flora, fauna, geography and history. Meet at the top of Timberline Lift. FREE. Valid lift ticket/pass required. For more information, visit FDRD.org, or call 970-262-3449.

Try Hockey for Free Day

Breckenridge, 11:30 a.m.

Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 0189 Boreas Pass Road. Summit Youth Hockey invites boys and girls to Stephen C. West Ice Arena for a Try Hockey For Free clinic as part of Hockey Weekend Across America. Llocal youth, ages 4 to 9, are encouraged to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basic skills in a fun, safe environment. To register, visitTryHockeyForFree.com. For more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com, or call 970-547-9974.

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour

Breckenridge, 6 p.m.

Gold Run Nordic Center. 200 Clubhouse Drive. Experience the great outdoors under the full moon. Experienced guides lead you on a wild adventure, with guidance from the moon, while they share stories of our historical and natural environment. Post tour, we return to the Clubhouse for socializing and a light meal. Children under 16 are 50 perceent off with paying adult (one child per paying adult). For more information, visit GoldRunNordic.com, or call 970-547-7889.

Ice Castles Fire Performance

Dillon, 7 p.m.

Ice Castles, 120 Buffalo St. Enjoy a high-energy fire show at the Ice Castles. They will amaze you with a versatile and unique show using many different manipulation props including fire breathing, spinning, hula and more. For more information, visit IceCastles.com/Dillon.

