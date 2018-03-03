Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

Adventure Guided Snowshoe Tour

Breckenridge, noon

Gold Run Nordic Center, 200 Clubhouse Drive. Join experienced guides for a three-hour exploration of historic mining remnants and rich wildlife habitat with spectacular views of the Tenmile Range. This is a moderately strenuous tour recommended for experienced snowshoers. The Adventure Tour is offered weekly on Wednesday and Sunday. Advance reservations recommended. Reserve online or call the Gold Run Nordic Center Front Desk at 970-547-7889. For more information, visit GoldRunNordic.com.

Bluegrass on the Mountain With Local Folk

Loveland Ski Area, 2:30 p.m.

Loveland Ski Area. Local Folk is a Summit County string band. For more information, visit SkiLoveland.com.

Send It Sundays Climbing

Breckenridge, 3 p.m.

Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. This is a program designed for high school students to enjoy supervised climb time on our climbing wall. There is an instructor present to answer questions, give belays and teach climbing tips and skills as needed. If your student does not have any climbing equipment of their own the rental equipment is included in the $10 admission fee to this exclusive hour-long program. The wall is closed to the public during this time so bring your student over for an hour of fun physical challenge in a safe and supervised environment. For more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com, or call 970-453-1734.

Hollywood & Wine: A Night On The Red Carpet

Breckenridge, 5:45 p.m.

The Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. Walk the Red Carpet and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and beverages with the Breckenridge Film Festival to celebrate Hollywood's premiere awards night of the year. Red Carpet attire is encouraged. There will be prizes for Best Dressed, Best Shoes, etc. $59 in advance, $69 at the door.

"Ugly Lies the Bone"

Silverthorne, 6:30 p.m.

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway. When newly discharged veteran Jess returns to her native Florida hometown after a disabling third tour in Afghanistan, she discovers that readjusting to life can be painful and disorienting. Through virtual reality video game therapy, "Ugly Lies the Bone" examines the restoration of one soldier's life, relationships and ultimate self.

