Today’s top three things to do in Summit County

Frisco Town Talk

Frisco, 9 a.m.

Gonzo's Coffee, 710 Summit Boulevard, Unit 101. Join town manager, Randy Ready and town officials for an informal discussion this week focusing on the Marina Master Plan, Nordic Center and the Peninsula Recreation Area. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

5th annual Bubble Gum Race Series

Frisco, 4 p.m.

Frisco Adventure Park, 621 Recreation Way. This race will feature an obstacle course on the ski and ride hill. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Open Studio: Ceramics

Breckenridge, 5 p.m.

Ceramics Studio, 125 S. Ridge St. An opportunity to explore a medium independently. Studio technicians will be present to register and orient participants, but these sessions are not led by an instructor.

To view a full listing of today's events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/