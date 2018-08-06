Vijay Iyer to perform at BIFA

Kicking off the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts Thursday night are back-to-back performances by jazz composer and pianist Vijay Iyer.

At 6 p.m. on Aug. 9, Iyer, along with conductor Steven Schick and members of the Breckenridge Music Festival orchestra, will screen "Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi" at the Riverwalk Center. Inspired by Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" Iyer and filmmaker Prashant Bhargava collaborated for the multimedia piece that's compiled from footage of India's colorful Holi festivities.

At 8 p.m. Iyer and his trio will take the stage. Innovative in style and form, they fuse various traditional jazz forms. Iyer was named Downbeat's 2014 Pianist of the Year, a 2013 MacArthur Fellow and a 2012 Doris Duke Performing Artist. In 2014 he began a permanent appointment as the Franklin D. and Florence Rosenblatt professor of the arts in the Department of Music at Harvard University. The "Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi" performance is free and tickets to the Vijay Iyer Trio concert cost between $25-$40. Visit BreckCreate.org/bifa for the full schedule of the festival, which runs Aug. 10–19.