Vote for your favorite band in the Tri-County Battle of the Bands

Music fans — it's time to vote for your favorite band. Go online to SummitDaily.com/BattleOfTheBands to lend your support to your favorite local musicians. The top four bands will go on to battle it out onstage at the first annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands. The benefit will be hosted by the Summit Daily News and Domus Pacis Family Respite, taking place at the Riverwalk Center on March 24.

The winner of this event will receive the honors of "Best Band in the Tri-County," in addition to a $750 cash prize, professional photography session, story coverage in the Summit Daily, an in-studio interview and jam session with Krystal 93. Voting ends on March 9.