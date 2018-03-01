Vote for your favorite band in the Tri-County Battle of the Bands
March 1, 2018
Music fans — it's time to vote for your favorite band. Go online to SummitDaily.com/BattleOfTheBands to lend your support to your favorite local musicians. The top four bands will go on to battle it out onstage at the first annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands. The benefit will be hosted by the Summit Daily News and Domus Pacis Family Respite, taking place at the Riverwalk Center on March 24.
The winner of this event will receive the honors of "Best Band in the Tri-County," in addition to a $750 cash prize, professional photography session, story coverage in the Summit Daily, an in-studio interview and jam session with Krystal 93. Voting ends on March 9.
Trending In: Events
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATED: Breckenridge rejects luxury-hotel deal at base of Peak 8
- Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID’ed by coroner
- Vail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families
- Born in Argentina, couple ecstatic to open empanada eatery in Silverthorne
- Please don’t bring the Winter Olympics to Colorado