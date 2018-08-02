#ExploreSummit: Readers embrace the summer sun
August 2, 2018
The story of Summit County told through the people who love it most — you! Use #ExploreSummit on your photos of friends, adventures and the natural beauty of this place we love on Twitter and Instagram. Photos will appear instantly at ExploreSummit.com and here in the Summit Daily every Friday and Saturday.
Trending In: Explore Summit
Trending Sitewide
- Hiker dies after heart attack on Quandary Peak
- Breckenridge to revamp rules for short-term rentals
- Indiana woman accused of four-county crime spree that totals to 41 counts in Grand County alone
- Kaiser Permanente Colorado says it will no longer be a Medicaid provider in Frisco
- Police identify suspect in Montezuma hit-and-run