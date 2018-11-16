#ExploreSummit: Winter adventures
November 16, 2018
The story of Summit County told through the people who love it most — you! Use #ExploreSummit on your photos of friends, adventures and the natural beauty of this place we love on Twitter and Instagram. Photos will appear instantly at ExploreSummit.com and here in the Summit Daily every Friday and Saturday.
