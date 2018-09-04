Fall Fest returns to Frisco to celebrate town’s food and art scenes

On Saturday and Sunday, Frisco will host Fall Fest, a celebration of the town's restaurant scene and art community at the Frisco Historic Park and on Main Street.

In its fifth year, the "Flavors of Frisco" on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will highlight Frisco's food scene with samples of signature dishes from more than 12 Frisco restaurants. Saturday's activities will also include concerts with Salem Acoustic and Burn It Blue, a free art project for children and adults and other children's activities. There will also be a beer garden featuring Germany's Ayinger and Weihanstephan beers, and Coyote Gold will be on hand serving up Colorado's own "Microbrew of Margaritas." The beer and margarita garden will benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Summit County Arts Council will present a Meet the Artists show and sale at the Frisco Historic Park. The show will feature jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography and other fine arts. On Saturday, there will also be furniture makers displaying and selling items made from blue-hewed beetle kill wood.

For more information about Fall Fest, visit FriscoFallFest.com or contact Nora Gilbertson at NoraG@townoffrisco.com or at 970-668-9132.