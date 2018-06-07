Few tickets remain for SMA benefit concert Saturday in Silverthorne
June 7, 2018
Vocalist and actress Nina Waters and the Len Rhodes Trio will perform a house concert on Saturday in Silverthorne in support of Summit Music and Arts.
The evening begins with wine and hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m. before vocalist and actress Nina Waters and the Len Rhodes Trio perform at 7 p.m.
Rhodes is SMA's artistic director and pianist, and the performance, "Teach Me Tonight," is described as a summer soirée of soulful ballads benefitting the Summit Music and Arts.
The Len Rhodes Trio is rounded out with Mark Jeffrey on bass and Kevin Smith on drums. Seating is limited, and only a few tickets remain. They are $50 each. For more, go to Summitmusicandarts.org.
