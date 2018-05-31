Five reasons to do the WAVE this weekend in Breckenridge

Whether it's illuminated kites, musical seesaws or an accomplished cellist playing in the middle of a river's island, the concepts at WAVE are often deep in meaning but firmly rooted in simplicity.

"Maybe that's what makes this event so special, and why people are attracted to it," theorized Robb Woulfe, president and CEO of BreckCreate, organizer of the multi-day festival devoted to all things light, water and sound.

In addition to the tours, talks and workshops, WAVE is a mission to temporarily transform the river, bridges and waterfront areas in Breckenridge into canvases, stages and exhibition spaces.

To help highlight what the festival has to offer, the Summit Daily has put together a list of five specific reasons — other than it's free — that we think you'll love this multi-faceted event that continues now through Sunday. For a complete lineup and schedule, go to BreckCreate.org/wave/.

1. Your child's an angel and you need photos to prove it

One of the featured exhibitions at WAVE, "Angels of Freedom" by OGE Group, is a social public art installation from an Israeli studio that invites people to snap photographs of themselves, friends and family in front of brightly lit wings and under halos. One of the best things about WAVE is how interactive the displays can be, and the photo opps here are absolute social media gold.

"I have a feeling we'll be a part of a lot of folks' holiday cards this year," said Woulfe, who's already noticed a number of people snapping shots with the display.

2. dive deep into matters of the mind

Belgian artist Tom Dekyvere is on a mission to explore the complex layers of reality, and in this vein, he's always looking for unexpected connections to push the boundaries of nature and technology.

Last year, he brought over 10,000 feet of translucent rope, multi-colored LEDs and rhizome construction. Now, Dekyvere's attention is fixed on "Elantica," an off-grid light sculpture of solar panels and e-waste materials assembled to spark questions about people's fractalized acts in search of the balance that suits both man and robot.

You can try to wrap your brain around that, or just appreciate the visuals.

3. It's a locals' thing

A number of local groups have plugged into the WAVE festival, including the National Repertory Orchestra and Breckenridge Film Festival, which will be screening a collection of short films dedicated to different themes within the WAVE exhibition nightly. Meanwhile, Les éléments du NRO has performances from 7-9 p.m. on the Riverwalk Center patio.

4. Make some music

What would a WAVE festival be without sound? Luckily, no one has to answer that question because laced in with everything else are a handful of interactive art installations and concerts that keep to the theme.

One is "Interphase," an interactive musical light sculpture that invites visitors to create synchronized sound and light compositions with unique physical inputs.

Also, back by popular demand, is cellist Russick Smith, who after wading out onto a tiny island between the banks of the Blue River, will perform nightly next to the Riverwalk Center for a cascade of charming melodies.

5. Adults are just big kids

It's easy to get lost in all of the behind-the-art meanings that come to light at WAVE, but don't overthink it. Within WAVE's framework, exist numerous installations that are entirely designed for kids of all ages to feel that fun.

Another one of the signature exhibitions this year, "IMPULSE," features a series of interactive, acoustic, illuminated seesaws that respond to motion, and organizers actually had to open the seesaws a little earlier than expected because they simply couldn't keep people off them. And it wasn't just the kids.