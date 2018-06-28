Fourth of July in Summit County: Everything you need to know

Parades

It doesn't get much more American than an entertaining parade on Independence Day. This year Summit County will have multiple parades.

Frisco's Fabulous Fourth of July Parade will head down Main Street from Madison Avenue to Sixth Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Before the parade starts, head to the old community center on 110 Third Ave. for the Team Summit Pancake Breakfast from 8–11 a.m. Breakfast tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under. Visit TownOfFrisco.com to purchase and for float registration.

Breckenridge's Main Street parade officially starts at 10 a.m. with the Red, White and Blue Color Guard and finishes in Blue River Plaza as George Washington, portrayed by C.J. Muller, reads the Declaration of Independence. Visit GoBreck.com to register for the parade.

Fireworks

Shortly after the sun sets the sky will be filled with bright lights. Since Keystone is having its celebration a day early it's possible to see multiple firework displays this year.

First, Keystone starts the pyrotechnic action on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. in Lakeside Village. Then the celebration concludes on the Fourth of July at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks over Lake Dillon. Listen to music that pairs with the visuals on Krystal 93.9 FM or on Krystal93.com.

Due to high fire danger and drought conditions, there is no firework display in Breckenridge this year. Additionally, any use of fireworks in the county is banned. The scheduled firework demonstrations are subject to change.

Arts and Entertainment

Before the fourth enjoy the Lakeside Village Independence Celebration & BBQ in Keystone on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Independence Day, participate in festivities alongside a patriotic soundtrack.

Frisco's historic park gazebo on the corner on Second Street and Main Street will have two free concerts. First the Summit Concert Band will perform from 11 a.m. to noon and MarchFourth will take the stage from 1:30–3:30 p.m. Afterward, Peak Rhythms will host an interactive drum circle on Main Street. Before the fireworks on the reservoir start, guests can visit the Frisco Bay Marina for a free performance by country musician and "American Idol" contestant Matthew Buckstein from 7:15–9:15 p.m.

Rainbow Park in Silverthorne, located at 590 Rainbow Drive, will feature a performance by the National Repertory Orchestra and The Lake Dillon Theatre Company's summer musical company from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. As visitors listen to the music they can enjoy an instrument petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses and other activities. Guests are encouraged to provide their own blankets or chairs and can begin reserving a spot on the lawn at 6 a.m. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.

At the Dillon Amphitheater on West Lodgepole Street the United States Air Force Academy Concert Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. for a free concert.

Throughout the day in Breckenridge there is a flood of activities. At 9 a.m. the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance hosts a garden party with coffee, mimosas, breakfast and more at the Barney Ford House Museum. After the parade there is the Prowler Car Show and Shine on Adams Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. and a drum circle from 12:30–2:30 p.m. Additionally, the Street Arts Festival will feature murals, games, live music, food, crafts, a pie-eating contest and more at the Arts District Campus.

On the music side, Groove 'M Motion will perform from 2–4 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center at 150 W. Adams Ave. and at the same location the National Repertory Orchestra's patriotic concert begins at 8 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets though there is reserved indoor seating available to purchase. Visit BreckCreate.org or GoBreck.com for a full schedule.

Kids Events

With school out for the summer and daycares possibly closed for the holiday, kids need their own set of activities to stay busy. Luckily, towns all over Summit County have events planned specially for them.

In the afternoon in Breckenridge, kids can join a water fight on Main Street with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District from 1–2:30 or they can ride ponies from 1–3 in front of Blue River Plaza.

In Frisco, kids can start their morning with a fishing derby from 8–11 at Meadow Creek Park, 828 Meadow Drive. The free event is available to children 15 and younger and they must bring their own rods and bait. As larger floats roll through Main Street, kids can show off their creativity with the 18th annual bike parade. Kids 12 and younger should bring their decorated ride to Town Hall's western parking lot at 11:45 a.m. to participate. Visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Keystone will have its own bike parade and fishing derby as well. On July 3, the free derby will take place at 8 a.m. in the Lakeside Village. Unlike the resort's other events, the bike parade is happening on the Fourth of July. At 10:30 a.m. in River Run Village children receive decorations for their bike, tricycle or wagon to participate in the 11 a.m. parade. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com.

Also happening on July 3 in Keystone are a family hike and crafts event at the Kidtopia Headquarters at 10:30 a.m., kite flying at 3 p.m. at the Lakeside Village Gazebo, and a day's worth of activities, such as face painting and balloon artistry, starting at noon at Decatur Field. See KeystoneResort.com for details.

Races

Sure, relaxing with concerts and floats is a perfectly acceptable way to celebrate the holiday but the Fourth of July is also a great time to take advantage of the summer weather with running and bike races.

Independence Day kicks off in Breckenridge with a 10K trail run that starts at 7 a.m. Then, at the start of the parade at 9:30 a.m., the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race on Main Street begins as riders pedal on trails for 50 miles. Visit GoBreck.com to register.

After the Fourth

Just because the holiday is over doesn't mean Summit County goes quiet.

During the rest of the week kids can spend their days playing in Breckenridge's Blue River Plaza Fun Zone and on July 7 the National Repertory Orchestra will perform the score live to a screening of "The Wizard of Oz" at the Riverwalk Center. Visit GoBreck.com for details. From July 6 to 8 the 35th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival happens at Main Street Station on the corner of Main Street and South Park Avenue. See MountainArtFestivals.com for more.

At Copper Mountain from July 7 to 8 there is the Copper Mountain Music Festival featuring bluegrass bands from across America. Check out CopperColorado.com for the full lineup.

In Keystone Village the Big Mountain Enduro 2018 event starts at 8 a.m. and the village will host various activities for participants and spectators until 5 p.m. Visit KeystoneResort.com to register.