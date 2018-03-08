Free snowshoe hike at sunset Saturday in Silverthorne
March 8, 2018
The town of Silverthorne is welcoming people to enjoy a free Sunset Snowshoe Hike from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Angler Mountain Trailhead.
The hike will come with some nature-based activities, and warm beverages and snacks will be served at North Pond Park following the trek.
Interested participants should bring their own snowshoes, and trekking poles are recommended, according to the town.
To get to the trailhead, people should turn east at the intersection of Highway 9 and Bald Eagle Road.
From there, go about half-a-mile on Bald Eagle Road, and the trailhead will be on the right.
Pre-registration is being requested. People can do so at Silverthorne.org or by calling 970-262-7370.
