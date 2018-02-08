Frisco, Breckenridge ready to bring Mardi Gras to the High Country

Get out the beads, masks and colorful costumes because Summit County is celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend and Tuesday with town-sponsored events in Frisco and Breckenridge.

Each year, Breckenridge takes some cues from New Orleans, and visitors clad in masks, boas and beads respond to the call by taking over the ski town on Fat Tuesday to commemorate the snow carnival season.

The traditional Breckenridge Mardi Gras Parade down Main Street kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Mardi Gras Rex and Queen, Alan Bullock and Amy Russo

The parade dead-ends at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., where there will be a free concert from 5-7 p.m. featuring the Lowdown Brass Band.

Additionally, people are welcome to indulge themselves at the Paulaner Salvator Festival, a German "strong beer" festival featuring brews from Paulaner. The first 100 people in the door will receive a free stein.

Also, it's not too late to register a float for the parade. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third-place entries.

Go to GoBreck.com and click on the Feb. 13 Mardi Gras link to find the registration forms and more details about the event.

Before all that action in Breckenrige, Frisco is planning two weekend events, including its 5th Mardi Gras 4Paws dog parade and the second running of the Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race, both on Saturday.

The costumed dog parade has quickly become a popular wintertime offering in Frisco for numerous owners and their pups. They take to the Main Street sidewalks again from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday while the fat bike race gets rolling at 3 p.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center.

The dog parade was inspired by New Orleans's Mystic Krew of Barkus parade and will feature a "yappy hour street party" on 2nd Avenue between Main Street and the Granite Street before the parade.

During the street party, there will be gumbo and beignets from Lost Cajun Restaurant, hot beverages from Abbey's Coffee, beer from New Belgium Brewing and wine from Cupcake Vineyards.

New this year, Fire on Demand will have fire pits on-site to keep participants warm during the street party before the parade.

The town's costume dog parade benefits the League for Animals and People of the Summit, and there will be awards for the best-dressed pooches.

Online pre-registration is $15 for the first dog and $5 for each additional family dog. Registration the day of the event will be $20 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog. More information and registration forms are available at TownofFrisco.com.

In the bike race, there will be six categories of racers, including Pro-Open Men, Amateur Men 18-39, Amateur Men 40-49, Amateur Men 50+, Junior Boys 17 & Under and Open Women.

Awards will be given to the top three in each category, and the awards ceremony will follow the race. Registration is $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event. Youths 17 and under will receive a $10 discount. For more, go to FriscoNordic.com.