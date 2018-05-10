Frisco brewery to host ‘Beer & Gear Fundraiser’ on Saturday
May 10, 2018
Outer Range Brewing Co. is partnering with The North Face from Keystone Village to throw a Beer & Gear Fundraiser for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, 182 Lusher Court, Frisco.
FDRD leverages the power of volunteers to maintain and protect Summit County's public lands, and The North Face is donating more than $2,500 worth of outdoor gear to raffle off to help raise awareness of FDRD volunteer opportunities and other initiatives.
Anyone who signs up for a $50 FDRD membership will receive five raffle tickets, a free four-pack of Outer Range IPA cans and a small gift from The North Face.
Attendees can also earn one raffle ticket for every $5 donation to FDRD, or by signing up for a volunteer opportunity.
Raffle winners will be announced at 2 p.m. and people must be present to win. Broke Down Rodeo will be playing live music during the event. For more, OuterRange.com.
