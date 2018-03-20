Frisco summer camp registration opens April 4

The Town of Frisco's Recreation Department will start registration for summer day and sport camp programs for youth ages 5-14 on April 4. The camps will run from June through August. An informational open house about the camps will be held on Monday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Registration will be online only at FriscoCamps.com.

Registration for Frisco or Copper residents and workers opens online only on April 4 at 8 a.m. Proof of residency or employment is required, and may come in the form of pay stubs, utility bills or photo ID with a physical address. These documents must be submitted to Town of Frisco staff at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge at 621 Recreation Way, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of March. Frisco resident registration fees will only be valid for Frisco residents.

Registration for non-residents will be available online only starting on April 4 at 12 p.m. Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up for an account and register early, as slots fill up fast.

"We endeavor to create a fun and relaxed summer experience for kiddos where they are engaged and excited to come to camp each day," said Frisco recreation coordinator Sara Skinner. "Summer is a special time in Summit County, and we want these kids to have a memorable one."

Day and sport camp programs include the Frisco Fun Club, Frisco Bike Camp, Adventure Camp and Frisco Camp H2O. Frisco Fun Club is state licensed and requires mandatory documents including immunization records. For more information, contact recreation programs coordinator Sara Skinner at 970-668-5276 x3053 or SaraS@townoffrisco.com