Plan your Summit County Weekend: Games, beers and a climbing wall

21st annual summit hockey classic – celebrity hockey tournament

Mark your calendars as this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Summit Youth Hockey! A much anticipated event year after year as celebrities, SYH alumni and local community members all come together for one great weekend of hockey and family fun. The 21st annual Summit Hockey Classic is set for April 6-7, at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena, Breckenridge. Friday games begin at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday games begin at 4 and 6:30 p.m., with other events between. Celebrity teams include players formerly of the NHL, AHL, USHL, Canadian National Team, European leagues, NCAA teams and more — including former Avalanche players Rick Berry, Dan Hinote, John-Michael Liles, Aaron MacKenzie and Kyle Quincey. Entry tickets can be purchased from any Summit Youth Hockey Player, or are available at the front desk at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 189 Boreas Pass Road. Raffle tickets for the event to win cash prizes are also available. Visit SummitHockey.org/HockeyClassic or BreckenridgeRecreation.com for more information, or call 970-547-9974.

Ranked second-best new brewery by USA TODAY, Outer Range plans 'We Almost Won!' party

After nearly securing the designation of America's Best New Brewery through an online readers' choice awards contest put on by USA TODAY, Outer Range Brewing Co. in Frisco will celebrate by hosting a "We Almost Won!" party from 2-3 p.m. on April 7.

Hundreds of new breweries open across the U.S. every year, and in an effort to find the top 10 — defined as ones that opened in 2016 or later — USA TODAY asked a panel of beer experts to nominate their favorites from across the nation. After that, people were given four weeks to vote online for their favorites, casting up to one vote per day.

With the contest decided, Outer Range finished second behind Barrel Theory Beer Company of St. Paul. Rounding out the top five were Dancing Gnome Beer in Pittsburgh, Bearded Iris Brewing in Nashville and Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Another Colorado Brewery — New Image Brewing based in Arvada — was ranked No. 6, followed by HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Eight & Sand Beer in Woodbury, New Jersey; New Park Brewing in West Hartford, Connecticut; and Speciation Artisan Ales from Comstock Park, Michigan, according to the contest website.

"For us to be competing against breweries in major population centers and to end up in second place is just incredible," Emily Cleghorn, co-owner of Outer Range, wrote in an email. "We are so appreciative of our community rallying behind us to lift us up to the No. 2 spot."

She added that the party will include a giant cake, free merchandise, a limited can release and live music.

Send It Sundays Climbing

Do you have a high schooler? Are they looking to spend some time with friends on a climbing wall? Breckenridge Recreation Center has a solution at 880 Airport Road at 3 p.m. on Sundays. Send It Sunday is a program designed for high school students to enjoy supervised climb time on the Breck Rec Center climbing wall. There is an instructor present to answer questions, give belays and teach climbing tips and skills as needed. The best part? If your student does not have any climbing equipment of their own, the rental equipment is included in the $10 admission fee to this hour-long program. The wall is closed to the public during this time so bring your student over for an hour of fun physical challenge in a safe and supervised environment. For more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com or call 970-453-1734.