Breckenridge to host live tour of Barney Ford House Museum
The town of Breckenridge is hosting a live tour of the Barney Ford House Museum on Instagram at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
The tour will feature a docent from the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance. The tour can be accessed via the town’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/townofbreckgov.
