Breckenridge to host live tour of Barney Ford House Museum

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Robin Theobald, who lived in the home until he was 12, restored the house in partnership with the town to become the Barney Ford House Museum, which opened in 2004.
Photo by Heather Jarvis / Summit Daily archives

The town of Breckenridge is hosting a live tour of the Barney Ford House Museum on Instagram at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

The tour will feature a docent from the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance. The tour can be accessed via the town’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/townofbreckgov.

History
