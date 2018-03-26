Breckenridge trailblazer Barney Ford nominated for episode of ‘Colorado Experience’

Summit Public Radio & TV is hoping people will support having Barney Ford featured in a locally focused episode of "Colorado Experience," the award-winning TV show from Rocky Mountain PBS.

SPRTV is no stranger to local events involving the show that explores Colorado history, and has brought the "Colorado Experience Roadshow" to Summit County for the past two years.

An escaped slave, Ford rose to prominence as an entrepreneur, prospector and activist who, against all odds, became one of the wealthiest men in Colorado during the 1870s. His contributions are honored by a stained-glass window in the state capitol, as well as having an elementary school named for him in Denver.

Ford's home in Breckenridge, The Barney Ford Museum, stands as one of many buildings constructed by Ford over his lifetime but one of just a few that still exists today.

To cast a vote, go to woobox.com/cxtj4v. The deadline is March 29.

SPRTV offers Rocky Mountain PBS for TV viewers who use an antenna on DTV Channel 8.1.